Easter weekend Corona Calculus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The pandemic is now more than 2 years old with America still weary of the spread of the Omnicom variant. Still there is room for cautious optimism this Easter compared to the past two but with important exceptions. After all many Americans (67%) are now fully vaccinated and as many as half of the population has been exposed to the virus (many asymptomatically). To describe the position of relative strength we are in, Tony offers a new episode in corona calculus where he calls about the Venn Diagram to support his thesis. Turns out whether you are through the 3 shot routine (PFIZER, MODERNA) or two shots with JNJ chances chances are very good you have immunity.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.