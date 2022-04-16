Advertisement

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness after eating it.(AP)
By Dee-Ann Durbin
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it.

The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

“The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the agency said in a statement.

Several hundred people have also posted on a food safety website complaining of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.

General Mills Inc., the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms, Cheerios and other cereals, said it’s aware of those reports and takes them seriously. But the company said its own investigation has not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to Lucky Charms.

General Mills said it encourages consumers to share their concerns directly with the company.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
Thomas is currently being held on a $152,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court...
Shooting victim flown to hospital; man arrested
A driver lost control, crashing their vehicle into Geer Brother's Body Shop Friday.
Driver crashes vehicle into business
A man was arrested Friday night after a chase that exceeded 100 mph and almost hit multiple cars.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase
Two people were arrested after a child overdosed on heroin in the Daniels area, the Raleigh...
2 arrested after toddler overdosed on heroin

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship
6 miles separated games for the Herd's spring sports on Saturday
MU softball and baseball
According to dispatch, crews are on there way to the scene.
Crews responding to structure fire