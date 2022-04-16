First Warning Forecast | Chilling down these next few days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was still a decently warm day across the region as temperatures made it to the 60s and even 70s for some locations during the afternoon. However, the warmth gets put on hold these next few days as much chillier air filters in behind a cold front that passed Saturday evening. Easter Sunday starts with temperatures in the 30s for sunrise services and early eggs hunts - where did the Easter Bunny hide all those eggs?! - while only making it to the 50s during the afternoon. Monday is a rather “raw” day as persistent rain showers keep temperatures in the 40s most of the time. Then, a couple more cold mornings can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday in which temperatures get near if not a few degrees below the freezing mark. Finally, much warmer air surges back for the end of the week and start of next weekend in which afternoon temperatures get back to 80 degrees.

Saturday evening sees a stiff breeze and the chance for a few sprinkles, mainly before sunset. As night falls, the breeze settles, and temperatures begin dropping quickly, falling to near 50 degrees by midnight.

Even colder temperatures then arrive Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s, with the best chance for a freeze occurring across Ohio and northern West Virginia. Elsewhere, even if temperatures do not fall to freezing, areas of frost may form, particularly in rural spots and sheltered valleys. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants/blooms.

After the cold start, Easter Sunday remains cool for the afternoon as high temperatures only rise to the upper 50s. However, the day stays dry under a mostly sunny sky.

Widespread rain moves in late Sunday night into Monday morning. Showers linger into Monday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s much of the day but can make a late-day surge to the low 50s, mainly out west.

After clouds and the chance for a shower or two to start the day, Tuesday slowly clears for the afternoon but remains unseasonably cool as high temperatures stay in the low 50s.

A widespread freeze is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon starts a recovery trend as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday sees a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a couple showers. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Friday returns to a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb even more to the mid 70s.

Saturday sees another chance for a shower or two but largely remains dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach near 80 degrees.

