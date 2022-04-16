Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Turning cooler this Easter weekend

Forecast on April 16, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Behind a cold front set to cross the region on Saturday, temperatures will be on a downward trend through Monday. Saturday stays near seasonable with afternoon temperatures in the 60s, but Easter Sunday will only see highs in the 50s, and some locations may struggle to get out of the 40s on Monday. Colder nights are also in store with low temperatures in the 30s, even the potential for frosty and freezing conditions Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings. However, this time of year the cold snaps do not last long, and temperatures warm up significantly by the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and areas of sprinkles/light rain. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s north and mid to upper 50s south.

Expect times of sun and clouds throughout the day on Saturday. Patchy sprinkles or light rain showers will be around to start and end the day, but plenty of dry hours are still expected. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 60s as a stiff breeze picks up through the afternoon and evening hours.

The chance for sprinkles fades after sunset Saturday evening, and the breeze begins to settle then as well. Temperatures begin dropping quickly, falling to near 50 degrees by midnight.

Even colder temperatures then arrive Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s, with the best chance for a freeze occurring across Ohio and northern West Virginia. Elsewhere, even if temperatures do not fall to freezing, temperatures as low as the mid 30s can still allow for areas of frost to form. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants/blooms.

After the cold start, Easter Sunday remains cool for the afternoon as high temperatures only rise to the mid 50s. However, the day stays dry under a mostly sunny sky.

Widespread rain moves in late Sunday night into Monday morning. A few showers linger into Monday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s much of the day but can make a late-day surge to the low 50s, mainly out west.

After clouds and the chance for a shower or two to start the day, Tuesday clears for the afternoon but remains unseasonably cool as high temperatures stay in the low 50s.

A widespread freeze is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon starts a recovery trend as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday sees a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a couple showers. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Friday returns to a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb even more to the mid 70s.

