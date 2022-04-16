Advertisement

Good day for Herd softball while baseball gets swept

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall softball team made quick work of Florida International Saturday afternoon beating them 8-0 in five innings. The game took less than an hour and a half to play and they are now 11-4 in CUSA.

Meanwhile, six miles up Route 2 the Herd baseball team played two nine inning games and fell to Louisiana Tech in both of them. In game one, the Bulldogs scored the last seven runs of the game to win it 7-4. In game two, the teams entered the ninth inning tied at five and LA Tech rolled off six runs to win it 11-5.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.

