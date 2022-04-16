Independent contractor’s truck and tools stolen from driveway

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - What was expected to be an enjoyable holiday weekend for one couple quickly took a different turn early this Good Friday morning.

Brad Harless had left his green 1997 Ford F-150 parked in their driveway near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Ballard Street in Ashland, but when he and his wife woke up, it was gone.

“I got the girls up for school this morning at 6 and looked outside and realized his truck had been stolen out of the driveway,” Harless’s wife Alisha Deboard said.

“It’s shock more than anything that somebody’s brave enough to come within a couple feet of your doorstep and steal something like that,” Harless said.

“It just makes me wonder how cruel the world is getting,” Deboard said.

Harless works as an independent contractor, and he says around $4,000 worth of tools that he uses to make a living were in the stolen truck.

“My workshop has to be mobile, and I keep the biggest majority of my tools in the truck,” he said.

“They didn’t just steal a truck,” Deboard said. “They stole what he uses to provide for our family.”

The couple went to pawnshops and flea markets searching for their stolen property Friday but didn’t have any luck.

Harless says he had left the key in the truck.

They’ve lived there four years and say they never felt vulnerable at that location before.

They say they determined the truck was taken some time between 1 and 3 a.m.

A report has been filed with the Ashland Police Department.

