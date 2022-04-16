MU softball takes game two against FIU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall softball head coach Megan Smith Lyon picked up her 500th career victory as the Herd defeated the FIU Panthers 3-2 on Friday at Dot Hicks Field. 107 of those wins have been with Marshall since taking over in 2019. The Thundering Herd improved to 27-11 overall and 10-4 in Conference USA while also picking up the series win. The Panthers fall to 17-23 overall and 3-11 in league action. Game three is set for tomorrow at 12 p.m. and will be Emileigh Cooper Day as Marshall will announce the 2022 Warrior Award winner before the game.

Here are the highlights that aired Friday evening on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.