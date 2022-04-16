Advertisement

Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

Police reported a shooting at a South Carolina mall on Saturday.
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have reported multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Columbia Police Department said they were responding to reports of shots fired at the Columbiana Centre Saturday afternoon.

According to WIS, police confirmed several people have been injured but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The mall is being evacuated as police officers assess the scene.

A reunification site for loved ones has been set up at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The main entrance to the mall on Harbison Boulevard has been closed as well as parts of I-26 West in the area.

Police ask that people use caution when driving in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

