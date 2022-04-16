One taken into custody after leading deputies on chase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody after they allegedly lead deputies on a chase Friday night, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the chase started on East Dupont Avenue in Quincy and ended on Pine Street in Shrewsbury.

There’s no word on how the chase started or if the person of interest will face charges.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for more details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.