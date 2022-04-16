Advertisement

One taken into custody after leading deputies on chase

There’s no word on how the chase started.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody after they allegedly lead deputies on a chase Friday night, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the chase started on East Dupont Avenue in Quincy and ended on Pine Street in Shrewsbury.

There’s no word on how the chase started or if the person of interest will face charges.

