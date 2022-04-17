Advertisement

Crews and bystanders rescue person stuck on cliff

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Crews and bystanders rescue a person who was stuck on a rock cliff in Pomeroy early Saturday morning.

Crews were alerted to a possible vehicle over a rock cliff on West Main Street above Fruth Pharmacy in the village. When police arrived on scene there was no vehicle stuck on the cliff but bystanders had tried to rescue a person who was stuck 20 feet below the top of the hill.

Crews made contact to the person stuck on the cliff to check for any injuries. Due to the conditions, specialized equipment needed, and off-road vehicles to gain access and rescue the stranded individuals.

One of the trapped individuals had gained access to a lower rock cliff and self-extricated with a ground ladder to the West Main area. As more crews arrived, they worked from property off of Liberty Lane to gain access to the parties from the top-side. Crews used rope rescue equipment and manpower to lower and raise personnel and trapped individuals to safety. After approximately two and a half hours from the original call, all parties were safely retrieved and thankfully uninjured.

Responding was Pomeroy Ladder 2, Middleport Ladder 16-Rescue 17-ATV 10, Syracuse Truck 30-ATV 3-Rescue 35, Athens Search and Rescue Engine 1009, Meigs County EMS, Pomeroy Police, Middleport Police and the Meigs County Sheriff’s office.

The Pomeroy Fire Department thanks all responding personnel for their assistance with rescuing the parties.

