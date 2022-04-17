Advertisement

Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control of their vehicle Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County, sending a pickup truck into a guardrail and eventually a telephone pole.

It happened around 7 p.m. along County Road 1 and Township Road 1034.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the single-vehicle crash investigation.

No one was transported to the hospital from the scene.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
A driver lost control, crashing their vehicle into Geer Brother's Body Shop Friday.
Driver crashes vehicle into business
Thomas is currently being held on a $152,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court...
Shooting victim flown to hospital; man arrested
A man was arrested Friday night after a chase that exceeded 100 mph and almost hit multiple cars.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase
Brad Harless says much of what he uses to earn a living was taken.
Independent contractor’s truck and tools stolen from driveway

Latest News

6 miles separated games for the Herd's spring sports on Saturday
MU softball and baseball
According to dispatch, crews are on there way to the scene.
Crews responding to structure fire
Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.
Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments
According to dispatch, Ceredo and Kenova Fire Departments are on scene.
Crews responding to fire at abandoned golf course