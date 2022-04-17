Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control of their vehicle Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County, sending a pickup truck into a guardrail and eventually a telephone pole.
It happened around 7 p.m. along County Road 1 and Township Road 1034.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the single-vehicle crash investigation.
No one was transported to the hospital from the scene.
The road has since reopened.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.