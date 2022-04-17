Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control of their vehicle Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County, sending a pickup truck into a guardrail and eventually a telephone pole.

It happened around 7 p.m. along County Road 1 and Township Road 1034.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the single-vehicle crash investigation.

No one was transported to the hospital from the scene.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.