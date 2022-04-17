First Warning Forecast | Work week starts damp, cool

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All in all, the Easter weekend delivered with decent weather. The start of the work week will not be the same. Widespread rain moves in early Monday morning, and showers continue throughout the day with chilly temperatures. Tuesday stays unseasonably cool with scattered showers, and Wednesday morning has the potential to see a widespread freeze across the region. However, things are looking better after that. A steady warming trend commences Wednesday afternoon, and by the weekend, high temperatures will be in the 80s. So, getting through the next couple of days will be the price to pay for some much warmer weather in the near future.

Cloud cover increases Sunday evening, but no precipitation is expected through sunset. By midnight, a few showers begin spreading across southern parts of the region as temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

Rain continues to spread across the entire region Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures fall to the low 40s, so no frozen precipitation is expected.

Monday morning starts chilly and damp with widespread rain. The afternoon turns more showery, but either way, much of the day is damp and chilly as temperatures stay in the 40s, only trying to make a brief surge to 50 degrees by the early evening. A stiff breeze is also expected.

Monday night into Tuesday morning sees scattered showers. As low temperatures fall to the mid 30s, rain may mix with or briefly change over to snow. A very light accumulation of snow is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces if a quick burst can occur in any heavier shower. No significant impacts are anticipated.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with continued scattered showers. High temperatures struggle to rise out of the low 50s.

A widespread freeze looks likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon starts a recovery trend as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday sees more clouds than sun with the chance for a few showers, mainly in the morning. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Friday returns to a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb even more to the mid 70s.

The weekend sees sunshine both days with only a small chance for a shower, mainly on Sunday. High temperatures reach the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.