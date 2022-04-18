The Charleston Dirty Birds kickoff baseball season Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The gates to Appalachian Power Park were unlocked Sunday for scrimmages leading up to their first home game on Thursday, April 21.

The first game is set against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks with the game’s first pitch starting at 6:35 p.m.

This will be the first season the team plays under the new name, The Charleston Dirty Birds, after the switch was announced during the double-header on Sept. 28, 2021.

Just over a week ago the team announced their new mascot name, Dusty. On the Dirty Bird’s schedule is 67 home games for the season.

Pastor D.W. West was geared up for the season at the team scrimmage Easter Sunday. West said he has followed the team since he was a kid and hopes others to come to show support and fill the stands.

“If we are going to win the Atlantic League Championship this year, we need to pack the stands so it’s time we do something here in Charleston and we get behind our Charleston Dirty Birds,” said West.

The Dirty Birds played both scrimmages Saturday and Sunday against the Washington Black Sox.

