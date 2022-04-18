COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 additional deaths, 303 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 18, 2022, there are currently 479 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 2 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,796 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Wetzel County and an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County.

The state’s County Alert System map is green Monday, indicating low infection rates across the state.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Currently, there are 14,822 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,575 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, 87 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 26 have been admitted to the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Two pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital.

491,918 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus and 440,178 West Virginians have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (33), Boone (5), Braxton (2), Brooke (2), Cabell (36), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (11), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (15), Hampshire (10), Hancock (9), Hardy (2), Harrison (15), Jackson (2), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (30), Lewis (0), Lincoln (2), Logan (9), Marion (19), Marshall (8), Mason (8), McDowell (4), Mercer (29), Mineral (9), Mingo (4), Monongalia (40), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (18), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (11), Putnam (30), Raleigh (20), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (3), Wayne (1), Webster (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (15), Wyoming (10). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.