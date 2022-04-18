Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 additional deaths, 303 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 18, 2022, there are currently 479 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 2 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,796 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Wetzel County and an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County.

The state’s County Alert System map is green Monday, indicating low infection rates across the state.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

Currently, there are 14,822 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,575 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, 87 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 26 have been admitted to the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Two pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital.

491,918 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus and 440,178 West Virginians have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older.  Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (33), Boone (5), Braxton (2), Brooke (2), Cabell (36), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (11), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (15), Hampshire (10), Hancock (9), Hardy (2), Harrison (15), Jackson (2), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (30), Lewis (0), Lincoln (2), Logan (9), Marion (19), Marshall (8), Mason (8), McDowell (4), Mercer (29), Mineral (9), Mingo (4), Monongalia (40), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (18), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (11), Putnam (30), Raleigh (20), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (3), Wayne (1), Webster (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (15), Wyoming (10). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were alerted to a possible vehicle over a rock cliff on West Main Street above Fruth...
Crews and bystanders rescue person stuck on cliff
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole
Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.
Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments
According to dispatch, Ceredo and Kenova Fire Departments are on scene.
Crews responding to fire at abandoned golf course
Scioto County dispatch received the call around 1:30pm Saturday.
Car lands in creek after accident

Latest News

Middle school evacuated after smoke found in hallway
Antwon Starkey, of Huntington is charged in the shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin.
Jury selection begins in trial against man accused in fatal 2017 shooting
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, April 18th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Deputies say the driver who was hit, began to follow the driver who hit them.
Man leads police on chase, jumps from interstate bridge following hit-and-run