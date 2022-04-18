Family with health issue struggles to get Suddenlink to fix their service

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - David and Katherine Mounts live just inside the border of Lincoln County near Tornado, West Virginia, where cell service is spotty at best.

While issues with Suddenlink aren’t new for them, David said it’s gotten to a point something needs to be done.

“It’s been bad for a year, but it’s been almost non-existent probably 70 or 80% of the time in the last two months, he said.”

While not having service is already an issue, Katherine’s health makes service a necessity.

She survived two heart attacks just a few weeks ago.

“She’s a terminal heart patient sent home to pass away four and a half years ago,” David said. She’s had four strokes, ten heart attacks, and it’s vital that we have that for communication.”

David said a technician from Suddenlink came out to try and fix their problems, but after taking a look they realized they needed different equipment and said they’d be back in two to three days. It’s been two and half weeks since then.

Since the technician came out, David said he and other members of his family have been reaching out to Suddenlink.

“They told my granddaughter last week that it’d be four to six weeks,” David said. “And they do know about the medical situation and how vital it is for us to have that service.”

He also contacted the public service commission and the attorney general’s office before finally reaching out to us here at WSAZ.

So, we reached out to Suddenlink, as well, asking questions like:

What are the issues with returning service to this household?

Is there any sort of priority Suddenlink goes by to return service to those with medical problems?

It wasn’t until this afternoon we got an email saying “Our team is looking into this.”

A team from Suddenlink arrived around 4:30 p.m., and they’re supposed to return Tuesday, according to David.

