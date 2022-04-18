First Warning Forecast | One more chilled day before sharp warming trend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday’s weather was just about as “Monday” as it gets with the showers, clouds, and chill. Tuesday starts out dreary but slowly brightens as the day goes on, though temperatures remain unseasonably cool. Improvement finally comes on Wednesday as a warming trend commences, lasting all the way through the weekend in which temperatures soar into the 80s. With sunshine to go along with the warmth, it is looking to be the best weekend in quite some time.

Monday evening sees decent breaks in the precipitation, though there are areas of lingering drizzle. The breeze begins to pick up through sunset.

After sunset and for the rest of the overnight period, a new round of scattered showers arrives from the northwest. Low temperatures fall to the mid 30s, so some snow may mix in with the rain. The breeze persists.

Tuesday morning starts with clouds and even patchy flurries as temperatures start just slightly above freezing. For the afternoon, scattered rain showers are likely, mainly in northern parts of the region. Clouds slowly begin breaking for partial sunshine during the afternoon and evening hours, but high temperatures only make it to the low 50s with a continued breeze.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning continues to clear out, allowing low temperatures to fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. This would be a widespread freeze that has potential to damage sensitive plants and vegetation if not properly protected.

Wednesday afternoon sees a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising to the mid 60s.

Thursday turns mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers, especially during the first part of the day. High temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Friday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures climb to the mid 70s.

Both days over the weekend see abundant sunshine and pretty warm temperatures with highs rising to the mid 80s.

The next chance for rain - and even a few storms - comes on Monday. Before any rain arrives, high temperatures rise to the low 80s, but a quick cool-down arrives after the rain passes.

