Hit and run leads to police chase across multiple counties

KANAWHA CO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A hit and run in Cabell County, West Virginia, turned into a police chase across multiple counties early Monday morning.

Police say a driver hit a second driver’s car and left the scene. Deputies say the driver who was hit, began to follow the driver who hit them.

Milton Police, along with Hurricane Police, picked up the chase from there. Police say the chase continued on I-64, ending in Kanawha County, where the driver crashed near the Lee Street exit.

Investigators say the driver got out of their vehicle and proceeded to run down the exit ramp, where they were met by Charleston Police officers and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is back open to drivers on both I-64 and the Lee Street exit.

No other details have been released.

