Jury selection begins in trial against man accused in fatal 2017 shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man accused of shooting and killing a man in 2017 is set to stand trial, five years after the incident took place.

Antwon Starkey, of Huntington is charged in the shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened on December 12, 2017 in front of the Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard.

The criminal complaint stats when McEachin fell on the ground, Starkey ran up to him and shot him several times.

McEachin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday morning, jury selection began, with 43 jurors appearing in the courtroom.

Starkey is being tried on one count of first degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Starkey has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The shooting is also connected to another shooting that happened November 29, 2017 on 5th Avenue. The shootout on November 29 was caught on camera.

Two weeks ago, prosecutors wanted to postpone the trial again due to the lead prosecutor’s ankle injury.

Ultimately, the judge agreed with the defense that a delay would violate Starkey’s constitutional rights.

