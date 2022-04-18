Advertisement

Kentucky State Police responds to barricade situation

(WGEM/MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Troopers attempted to serve an indictment warrant Monday, but the man officials were looking for refused to leave the home, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP is currently on scene of the barricade situation around the 600 block of KY 2 near Olive Hill.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

