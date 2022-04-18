Advertisement

Mercer County man dies following police-involved shooting

Princeton Shooting
Princeton Shooting(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday evening.

WVSP confirmed that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. after the Princeton police responded to a call on North Fifth Street.

According to authorities, a Mercer County man is dead following the incident.

The investigation is still on-going, we will inform you on any new updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were alerted to a possible vehicle over a rock cliff on West Main Street above Fruth...
Crews and bystanders rescue person stuck on cliff
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole
Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.
Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments
According to dispatch, Ceredo and Kenova Fire Departments are on scene.
Crews responding to fire at abandoned golf course
Scioto County dispatch received the call around 1:30pm Saturday.
Car lands in creek after accident

Latest News

Five yoga poses for better balance
Five yoga poses for better balance
Spring into action for Earth Day
Spring into action for Earth Day
People quitting jobs, career optimism
People quitting jobs, career optimism
Calm and confident parenting
Calm and confident parenting
Secrets for spring cleaning success
Secrets for spring cleaning success