Middle school evacuated after smoke found in hallway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A middle school in Floyd County, Kentucky has been evacuated Monday after smoke was discovered in a hallway.

School officials at J. D. Adams Middle School says students were taken to the city park across from the school as a precautionary measure.

Administrators say students are safe and supervised.

Prestonsburg Fire and Police are on scene evaluating the situation.

Once the building is deemed safe, students will be escorted back to their classrooms and instruction will continue on a regular schedule.

