People quitting jobs, career optimism

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

New research finds one in three Americans say they would quit their jobs without having another opportunity lined up.

The 2022 Career Optimism Index found optimism remains high, despite significant gaps between employer perspective and employee reality.

John Woods, the Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix and the Executive Director of their Career Institute, joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about key findings from the index.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.