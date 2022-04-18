Advertisement

Rise in ‘at-home’ COVID tests could skew case counts, experts say

A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than...
A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than before.(STRINGR)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a lot easier these days to get “at-home” COVID-19 tests, but many of those test results are not being reported, leading to a drastic undercount of cases.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates only 7% of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now being detected.

That would mean case rates are actually more than 14 times higher than officially reported.

While cases have been undercounted throughout the pandemic in some states, including Ohio and New York, no longer use positivity rates in the fight against COVID.

The CDC is now emphasizing hospitalization rates over case counts.

To get a more reliable count of COVID-19 cases, the National Institute of Health is now working with laboratories to help streamline easier ways to report test results.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were alerted to a possible vehicle over a rock cliff on West Main Street above Fruth...
Crews and bystanders rescue person stuck on cliff
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole
Deputies say the driver who was hit, began to follow the driver who hit them.
Man leads police on chase, jumps from interstate bridge following hit-and-run
Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.
Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments
According to dispatch, Ceredo and Kenova Fire Departments are on scene.
Crews responding to fire at abandoned golf course

Latest News

Unkempt homes across West Virginia may soon come down with the first major change to the...
Unkept homes across WV to come down with passage of Senate bill
Unkempt homes across West Virginia may soon come down with the first major change to the...
Unkempt homes across WV to come down with passage of SB 552
WSAZ Investigates | Justice Delayed
WSAZ Investigates | Justice Delayed
WSAZ Investigates | Justice Delayed
WSAZ Investigates | Justice Delayed