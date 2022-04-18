Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school

Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a California high school Monday, according to the school district.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital. The student’s condition has not yet been released.

District officials said the motive for the attack is under the investigation and more information will be available soon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were alerted to a possible vehicle over a rock cliff on West Main Street above Fruth...
Crews and bystanders rescue person stuck on cliff
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole
Deputies say the driver who was hit, began to follow the driver who hit them.
Man leads police on chase, jumps from interstate bridge following hit-and-run
Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.
Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments
According to dispatch, Ceredo and Kenova Fire Departments are on scene.
Crews responding to fire at abandoned golf course

Latest News

Police chase ends in crash
Police chase ends in crash
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Matthew Butler, who spent 27 years in the Army, holds a 2014 photograph of himself during his...
‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax