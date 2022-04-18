Unkept homes across WV to come down with passage of Senate bill

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Unkept homes across West Virginia may soon come down with the first major change to the state’s tax code since 1994.

Mayors with the West Virginia Municipal League joined State Auditor J.B. McCuskey Monday in support of Senate Bill 552.

“This is a statewide problem,” McCuskey said at a news conference.

“All of us know that our cities don’t look like they should don’t look like they used to and don’t look like they could.”

The legislation makes several changes to the state tax code.

According to McCuskey, the law creates a payment plan for any taxpayer who is having difficulty paying their current year taxes.

The legislation also reorders who can bid on unkempt homes owned by the auditor’s office.

McCuskey said first priority goes to neighbors of dilapidated homes followed by cities and counties to buy them.

St. Albans Fire Chief Lance Carney said incidents at abandoned homes can cause a backlog of calls and poses risks to first responders.

“We do find people in those homes whether they’re squatters or whatever our job doesn’t change even if a building is vacant or abandoned,” he said.

“First responders, firefighters in particular risk our lives to go in the building to make sure no one’s in the building.”

In addition, $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding through Senate Bill 722 will allow the state to enter contracts to lower the cost of demolishing the buildings.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James said the legislation creates opportunity.

“Our biggest limitation is finances because we’ve got to worry about funding police and fire, parks and rec, our street department and everything else,” he said.

“With this additional funding and working with the state and the county it’s a burden off our shoulders it really truly is.”

McCuskey said the process can take off once the bill makes it through the rules committee.

