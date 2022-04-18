Advertisement

West Virginia farmer releases bison cookbook

West Virginia farmer releases bison cookbook
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Riffle Farms raises grass-fed and finished bison tucked in the hills of Preston County, where the grasses are cool and the snow is heavy.

The Riffles believe in resilient, regenerative agriculture and community stewardship. Liz is an animal lover first and foremost, and an agent for the natural community. She grew up as an equestrian, took lessons and trained horses across the county while working as an active duty U.S. Navy Nurse Corps nurse. There is no shortage of work ethic for this one! She is committed to honest meat and changing the current meat processing system our Nation relies on.

You can visit Riffle Farms on Facebook and Instagram.

Click here to buy Simply Bison: Curated Recipes.

Mozzarella stuffed bison meatballs:

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground bison
  • 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 6 oz mozzarella cheese (cut into 1/2 in cubes)
  • 3 cup marinara sauce, warmed
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
