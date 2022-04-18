WV AG announces $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday, West Virginia’s Attorney General announced his office has reached a settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals that more than doubles the national settlement proposal of $48 million.

AG Morrisey says the settlement is for $99 million settlement.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an opioid drug manufacturer involved in the ongoing trial in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

According to the settlement, West Virginia – and all its cities and counties – will receive a $99 million lump sum payment, within 45 days of approval by the state’s political subdivisions.

“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We are still arguing our case in court involving Teva and Allergan and my office is steadfast in holding everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge in West Virginia.

“I’ve always said that at the end of the day, through our office’s opioid work, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It was absolutely the correct decision to proceed to trial and double the amount of relief we can provide to our citizens.”

It is intended for the monies from the settlement to be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. Announced in mid-February, the MOU is an agreement with cities and counties on how future settlement dollars would be used to abate the opioid crisis throughout the state. It contains a comprehensive road map to abate the nuisance caused by the flood of opioids into West Virginia. The state’s counties and cities are in the process of approving the West Virginia First MOU.

The lawsuits, filed separately in 2019 in Boone County Circuit Court, allege the defendants’ concealed misconduct, mischaracterized and failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing inherently greater risks. One lawsuit is against the Janssen family of opioid manufacturers, the second lawsuit is against the Teva and Allergan family of companies.

