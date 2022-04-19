Advertisement

Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless announced it would be shutting down its 3G networks by the end of 2022.

“Mobile phone technology is constantly evolving. Due to these changes, you may need to update your cellular devices to avoid losing service at the end of 2022,” said a statement on the Appalachian Wireless Website.

The website also states devices that are more than six years old will likely need to be updated to avoid being disconnected.

For more information on what devices could be affected, you can check here.

