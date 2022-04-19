Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building

A mother and her two toddlers were rescued after their apartment building caught fire. (SOURCE: INDIANAPOLIS METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dramatic video captured officers in Indiana rescuing a mother and her two toddlers from an apartment fire.

The rescue happened in the early hours of April 11.

A mother was trapped on the second floor along with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

Three officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the back of the building, where the mother dropped her children down to the officers.

She jumped down after them.

Authorities say the flames started when a candle was knocked over by a resident, setting a blanket on fire.

One person was slightly injured, with 20 people in the apartment complex being displaced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the driver who was hit, began to follow the driver who hit them.
Man leads police on chase, jumps from interstate bridge following hit-and-run
Crews were alerted to a possible vehicle over a rock cliff on West Main Street above Fruth...
Crews and bystanders rescue person stuck on cliff
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in the Olive Hill area of Carter County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police responds to barricade situation
Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.
Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments

Latest News

Police rescued a mother and her children from a burning apartment building.
VIDEO: Indiana officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Katherine and David Mounts
Family with health issue struggles to get Suddenlink to fix their service
Trial more than 4 years in the making underway in deadly shooting case
Trial more than 4 years in the making underway in deadly shooting case