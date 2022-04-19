Change in local jail site location

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Tuesday the Lawrence County Commission announced that the ongoing negotiations for a new jail site have progressed to the point that the Lombard property can be removed as a potential site for the construction of a new county jail.

Some final details are still being worked out with the current property owner and the City of Ironton.

Contingent upon the passage of the sales tax issue on May 3rd, the county will carry forward the property off Adams Street and County Road 24, right outside of the current City of Ironton limits. This property is the least invasive to any neighborhoods.

The Lawrence County Commissioners are excited to be able to make this announcement.

