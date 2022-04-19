City leaders approve more than $3.5 million in ARPA grant applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston city leaders on Monday night approved more than $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications.

It announced the following approved applicants during the Charleston City Council meeting:

-Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Inc. | $50,000

-Manna Meal, Inc. | $1,200,456

-West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, Inc. | $989,676

-West Virginia Health Right Inc. | $1,500,000

According to a release from the city, it had received more than 50 applications.

“So, these are critical funding sources that we have to get into our communities,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “This is exactly the reason why we rededicated these funds - to get it out into communities, get it out as quickly as possible, and also dedicate them towards essential needs.”

