Crews fight house fire

Crews responded Monday night to a house fire in the Dutch Ridge area of Kanawha County.
Crews responded Monday night to a house fire in the Dutch Ridge area of Kanawha County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews responded Monday night to a house fire in the Dutch Ridge area of Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Remington Drive.

Crews from Pinch, Clendenin, and Frame volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

