Crews fight house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews responded Monday night to a house fire in the Dutch Ridge area of Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Remington Drive.

Crews from Pinch, Clendenin, and Frame volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.