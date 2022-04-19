Deputies searching for potential shooting suspect

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fayette County Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the Whipple area.

The victim is 30-year-old female, whose name is not being released at this time. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Deputies do have a person of interest they are searching for, Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr, age 52.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.