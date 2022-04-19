Advertisement

Deputies searching for potential shooting suspect

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the Whipple area of Fayette County.
The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the Whipple area of Fayette County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fayette County Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in the Whipple area.

The victim is 30-year-old female, whose name is not being released at this time. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Deputies do have a person of interest they are searching for, Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr, age 52.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

