Dollar General store robbed in Huntington

A man who showed a gun got away Tuesday with cash from a Dollar General store in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who showed a gun got away Tuesday with cash from a Dollar General store in Huntington, according to Huntington Police.

Officers say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Norway Avenue.

Police say the man showed a black handgun in his waistband and told an employee to open the cash register.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a “skinny, white male” who’s about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.

