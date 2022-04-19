Advertisement

WATCH | Driver crashes car into restaurant in Ashland

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A driver lost control, crashing a vehicle into a restaurant Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at Rapid Fired Pizza along Central Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky.

The vehicle hit the front of the building.

Details about what caused the accident have not been released.

