First Warning Forecast | Cold tonight, then much warmer by weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The finale of this recent cold stretch includes a freezing night (literally) as temperatures fall to the low 30s, even the upper 20s in rural spots. Afterwards, a sharp warming trend commences Wednesday afternoon and continues into the weekend. The next opportunity for showers is expected on Thursday, but these look to be light and more scattered in nature, particularly by the afternoon and evening hours. Friday turns drier, and bold sunshine dominates over the weekend. The start of next week gets turbulent again as a strong cold front crosses in the Monday-Tuesday time frame, bringing the return of shower and thunderstorms chances and - you guessed it - much cooler temperatures.

Cloud cover continues to decrease Tuesday evening, giving way to a mostly clear sky by midnight. As the breeze lessens, temperatures drop very quickly, reaching the upper 30s by midnight.

The overnight periods stays mostly clear as low temperatures fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas of frost are likely. Some cloud cover does begin approaching from the west towards dawn, perhaps raising temperatures by a degree or two across western parts of the region, but everywhere still looks to see a decent period of freezing temperatures overnight.

Despite the cold start, Wednesday turns milder for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the mid to upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen with no chance for rain. Cloud cover then increases again towards sunset.

Showers return to the picture on Thursday, more widespread during the morning hours then scattering around during the afternoon before fading after dark. Despite the rain and abundant cloud cover, temperatures can still reach the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon.

Friday turns dry again under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 70s for most but can make a surge towards 80 degrees farther south.

All of the region basks in the sunshine and 80-degree temperatures both days this weekend. In fact, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s to be exact, so it may actually feel hot compared to the temperatures seen recently.

Monday stays warm with highs in the low 80s, but clouds increase late-day with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. These rain/storm chances linger into Tuesday morning before clearing occurs Tuesday afternoon. However, temperatures turn much cooler, falling back to the upper 60s.

