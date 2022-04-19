Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Freeze warning

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Well, here we are, in late-April, and still dealing with some pockets of blustery snow showers. At least these pulses are moving through rather quickly wherever they are hitting, but obviously that walk across the parking lot isn’t too fun. That essentially goes for anywhere, as temperatures are starting in the 30s; wind chills in the 20s. As we head to the afternoon, gradually more and more sunshine will break in, and the precipitation will retreat to the eastern mountains. Even with the Sun, temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s, about 20-degrees cooler than they should be. Under clearing skies tonight, we’ll be going right back down to the lower 30s, sparking Frost and Freeze Advisories. Take action (yet again) for those tender plants for the cold expected tomorrow morning, but a warming trend will take hold after then.

Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine, but with a pushing southerly wind we’ll move quickly from the 30s into the mid 60s in the afternoon. It will be a welcome respite from the cold. Thursday drags some scattered showers across the scene, but temperatures still manage the upper 60s. It’s the weekend where we really cash in those chips. Expect mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 70s and 80s. So far, this projection has been holding this week, and that kind of warm/dry air will be the first time we’ve seen this going back to last year, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Well, certainly ‘sooner’ would have been appreciated, but to have it on a weekend in April is a pretty-good thing.

