‘It’s a personal attack’: Police searching for tire slasher

RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Racine Marshal’s Office is investigating after several vehicle tires were slashed, including three police cruisers.

“At one o’clock I noticed my tires were fine. At six o’clock they’re flat,” said Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood.

Wood was one of the victims of the tire slashing. Early Monday morning, he walked out of his house in Racine to his cruiser to go into work, when he noticed his tires were flat.

“When I started it all the lights on the dash was on, and I noticed my tire gauges was all lit up,” he said.

He says all four tires had been slashed, and when he looked over at his personal car he says two of those tires were flat along with his side-by-side tires.

“It cost the village $1,000 to have all these new tires put on it. My Jeep and my side-by-side cost me almost $700, so it’s money that’s coming out of my pocket that I have to spend to get my vehicles replaced,” Wood said.

He soon found out he was not the only victim. He says the Racine Marshal, who lives a few doors down, also had his cruiser tires slashed along with a Pomeroy police car.

“Some people say somebody may have been mad at law enforcement somebody says it may be a random act,” Wood said

Several others in the community also woke up Monday morning with flat tires.

“It’s a really tight-knit community, so when something like this happens you’re like who and why?” said Jill Sikorski, the owner of Sikorski’s Family Restaurant.

Sikorski was not a victim, but she’s friends with many who are.

“Hearing this, it’s like it could happen to me. It could happen to anybody. People are wondering what did they do to deserve this?” she said.

She says it something she doesn’t expect to happen in a small town, and now she see’s her friends having to pay a lot of money for new tires.

Not everybody has the money to just go fork out for new tires,” she said. “It’s sad to see people out here tearing peoples things up it’s just not fair.”

Wood says he hopes someone in the community starts talking and they can catch the person who’s responsible.

“It’s a personal attack on my neighbors and on our community, and we’re all friends up there. Everybody gets along well, and it’s just very sad that this even happened,” Wood said.

The Marshal’s Office is asking people to review security camera footage to see if there is any video of the suspect.

They say a vehicle was also stolen Monday morning, and they believe that person is also responsible for slashing the tires.

If you have any information about the incidents, you’re asked to message the Village of Racine Marshal’s office on Facebook, or call the Meigs County 911 center at 740-992-6617 option 5.

