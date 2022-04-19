Rash of tire slashings investigated

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Tires on several vehicles in the Racine area were slashed, and investigators need your help finding whoever’s responsible.

The Racine Marshal’s Office posted on social media that the incidents happened early Monday morning, affecting both law enforcement and personal vehicles.

Neighbors are asked to review their security cameras, and people are reminded to lock their car doors and remove any valuables.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call investigators at 740-992-6617.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.