Advertisement

Rash of tire slashings investigated

Tires Slashed
Tires Slashed(MGN, Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Tires on several vehicles in the Racine area were slashed, and investigators need your help finding whoever’s responsible.

The Racine Marshal’s Office posted on social media that the incidents happened early Monday morning, affecting both law enforcement and personal vehicles.

Neighbors are asked to review their security cameras, and people are reminded to lock their car doors and remove any valuables.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call investigators at 740-992-6617.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the driver who was hit, began to follow the driver who hit them.
Man leads police on chase, jumps from interstate bridge following hit-and-run
Crews were alerted to a possible vehicle over a rock cliff on West Main Street above Fruth...
Crews and bystanders rescue person stuck on cliff
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Driver loses control sending car into guardrail and telephone pole
KSP troopers say a man believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill appears to have...
Kentucky State Police searching for suspect after barricade situation
Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.
Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments

Latest News

State Police say the man appears to have escaped out the back before a perimeter was set.
Man escapes building before it's surrounded by KSP
Crews on Monday night fought a house fire in rural Kanawha County.
Crews fight house fire
Katherine and David Mounts
Family with health issue struggles to get Suddenlink to fix their service
Trial more than 4 years in the making underway in deadly shooting case
Trial more than 4 years in the making underway in deadly shooting case