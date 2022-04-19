Advertisement

Six stolen vehicles found at same location

Officers say some of the owners have been notified.
Officers say some of the owners have been notified.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department located and processed six stolen vehicles Tuesday, all of them found at the same location along Guyan Avenue.

Officers say some of the owners have been notified. They say all six of the cars were either Hyundais or Kias.

Investigators say they’re working to figure out how all six cars got to the same location.

They say they found the cars after one of them was posted on Facebook upon being stolen.

This is a developing story.

