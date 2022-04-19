Advertisement

Trial underway for former corrections officer accused in inmate’s death

The trial of a former Scioto County Jail corrections officer accused in the death of an inmate...
The trial of a former Scioto County Jail corrections officer accused in the death of an inmate got underway Tuesday.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a former Scioto County Jail corrections officer accused in the death of an inmate got underway Tuesday.

Opening statements took place Tuesday morning in the trial of Billy Thompson.

Last April, Thompson, who’s in his early 30s, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, reckless homicide, and voluntary manslaughter.

The jury heard testimony from other correctional officers, as well as the sister of the victim, Kevin Bailey.

Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground during a struggle in May 2020. He was taken to the hospital where he died from blunt force trauma.

The trial continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Former corrections officer charged with murder pleads not guilty

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the driver who was hit, began to follow the driver who hit them.
Man leads police on chase, jumps from interstate bridge following hit-and-run
KSP troopers say a man believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill appears to have...
Kentucky State Police searching for suspect after barricade situation
Officers say some of the owners have been notified.
Six stolen vehicles found at same location
Driver smashes vehicle into restaurant Monday.
WATCH | Driver crashes car into restaurant in Ashland
Tires Slashed
Rash of tire slashings investigated

Latest News

Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher arrested for sexting student
Officials cut the ribbon on the opening of West Virginia International Yeager Airport on...
U.S Customs facility opens at WV International Yeager Airport
Deputies searching for potential shooting suspect
Deputies searching for potential shooting suspect