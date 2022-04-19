Trial underway for former corrections officer accused in inmate’s death

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a former Scioto County Jail corrections officer accused in the death of an inmate got underway Tuesday.

Opening statements took place Tuesday morning in the trial of Billy Thompson.

Last April, Thompson, who’s in his early 30s, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, reckless homicide, and voluntary manslaughter.

The jury heard testimony from other correctional officers, as well as the sister of the victim, Kevin Bailey.

Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground during a struggle in May 2020. He was taken to the hospital where he died from blunt force trauma.

The trial continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Former corrections officer charged with murder pleads not guilty

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.