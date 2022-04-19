Advertisement

Tuesday is deadline to register to vote

Early voting in W.Va. kicks off starting next Wednesday until May 7th. (FILE)
Early voting in W.Va. kicks off starting next Wednesday until May 7th.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote for the May 10th Primary in West Virginia.

Early voting kicks off starting next Wednesday until May 7th.

“The more people that participate, then the more confidence we all have in the election process,” said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

The Secretary of State’s Office says there are more than 1.1 million registered voters across the Mountain State since the end of last week.

More than 57,000 new people registered to vote following the 2020 General Election.

“There will be a different ballot for the Republicans than the Democrats or the Mountain Party and so on,” Warner said. “If you are a non-affiliated person, a lot of people refer to it as independents, then you are only given a non-affiliated ballot. That usually includes judgeships or bonds and that sort of thing, but you wouldn’t see the major candidates that you would expect.”

Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith is now getting ready for early voting.

“We have three places that they can early vote. Here at the [Cabell County] Courthouse, Marshall University, and Milton City Hall.,” Phyllis said. “Everybody should have a voice. So if you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice.”

Smith says the county is in need for more poll workers, too.

If you want to become an election poll worker, you can give the clerk’s office a call at (304) 526-8625.

