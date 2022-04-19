U.S Customs Facility opens at WV International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s spot on the world stage took to the skies Tuesday with the opening of the state’s first U.S. Customs Facility at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The building will allow private and military aircraft to clear U.S. Customs.

“Having a U.S. Customs and border protection entry facility allows West Virginia to be connected with literally the rest of the world,” said Airport Director Nick Keller.

“International general aviation, flights up to 20 passengers, can fly here from anywhere in the world, so that will make it easier for people to do business here internationally and make West Virginia more competitive.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle say the addition of customs makes the Mountain State more economically competitive.

“Hopefully we can create businesses around this,” said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. “I think it’ll attract more businesses because you have this availability and you can clear customs here which is a big hurdle in a lot of places you won’t have to wait and we’ll provide good service at the same time.”

“Basically just our neighbor of Canada, it means tremendous for us for the trade, Canada’s right in our backyard and our best trading partner,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “We have, there’s a lot going back between West Virginia and Canada and we can build on that.”

Officials hope visitors will get a good impression of the capital city.

“They’re gonna find a very warm and welcoming community, they’re gonna find a bright and beautiful capital city,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

“They’re gonna find the access that it’s easy to come through customs, they’re in an international airport that has been revitalized and rejuvenated over the last three years. It’s gorgeous up here at Yeager Airport, and we just wanna show off.”

“I think this will generate more demand for international flights,” Keller added.

“It will also benefit by marketing to airplanes that are overflying West Virginia that have to stop somewhere in our region now to clear customs and buy fuel. We’re going to target those flights, as well.”

Students from Marshall University’s Bill Noe flight school will be among the first to clear customs when they arrive from Canada.

