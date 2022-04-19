Witnesses recall Starkey confession

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial resumed Tuesday in the December 2017 shooting death of Kafredrick McEachin at a convenience store along Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.

The defendant, Antwon Starkey, 34, stands charged with murder and having been a felon in possession of a firearm. Defense attorneys have told jurors the killing was a matter of self-defense.

Jurors heard from nearly a dozen witnesses Tuesday, including store cashier Michelle Montoya. She witnessed a verbal exchange between the two men and, moments later, the shooting.

Montoya joined several witnesses whose testimony linked the homicide to the non-fatal shooting of Starkey’s daughter weeks earlier, Nov. 29, 2017.

Prosecutors used two witnesses to focus on Starkey’s alleged confession.

First, jurors heard from Starkey’s friend, Michael Fannin. He testified to transporting Starkey after the shooting. He recalled the defendant as out of breath, but calm.

“I asked him what was a matter, because he was so out of breath,” Fannin testified. “He said, ‘Do you remember me telling you about Bae, Bae?’ And I said, ‘Yes,’. And he said, ‘I shot him.’ And I said, ‘You done what?,’ and he said, ‘I shot him.’”

Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale inquired further.

“Did he say anything else following that?,” she asked.

“Yes, I said, ‘Tell me it ain’t so, Siddy,’” Fannin replied. “He said, ‘Actions have consequences, and he got what was coming.’”

Defense attorneys challenged Fannin’s recollection of Dec. 12, 2017. The witness responded with testimony that his memory of that day was better at trial Tuesday, as opposed to when he provided a police statement nearly four and a half years earlier.

Dan Underwood, a retired captain with the Huntington Police Department, was the arresting officer. He recalled ordering Starkey to stop and asking the would-be defendant for any firearms in his possession. He then read him his constitutional rights.

“Did you ask him any other questions?” Plymale asked.

“I asked him, ‘Why did you shoot him?’” Underwood testified. “His answer was, ‘Because he shot my 14-year-old daughter.”

Several law enforcement officers, a paramedic and a state medical examiner provided other testimony -- all speaking to various aspects of the case.

The trial, which is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning, is more than four years in the making for Starkey, McEachin’s family and others.

