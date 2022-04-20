Advertisement

2 juveniles face arson charges in industrial site fire

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an industrial site fire at the former Raceland Car Shops in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an industrial site fire at the former Raceland Car Shops in Greenup County, Kentucky.(WITN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an industrial site fire at the former Raceland Car Shops, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Investigators say the arson fire happened Saturday, April 16 at the CSX Transportation facility in Wurtland, requiring the response of multiple fire departments who remained on scene for hours.

One of the juveniles is charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary, while the other has pending charges of the same nature, according to investigators.

They say arson was initially suspected, and accelerants were found onsite during the investigation.

