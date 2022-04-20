Kanawha County Commission objects to Appalachian Power energy cost adjustment filing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission released a statement Wednesday objecting to Appalachian Power’s filing for a $297 million rate adjustment with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia for the Expanded Net Energy Cost.

The ENEC reimburses companies for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power.

“Our citizens cannot afford any additional rate increases by the public utility companies. I am initially calling for a moratorium on these back-to-back rate hikes. I am also calling upon the West Virginia Legislature to exert oversight on public utilities and stop this ridiculous, continuous attack on the people of West Virginia,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

Currently the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66. If approved as filed the adjustment would add $18.41 to that amount beginning September 1, 2022. That’s an additional 12% on power bills.

Appalachian Power said the rate increase is to help them deal with rising costs.

“With the steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months, the ENEC revenues we collect from customers have been and are projected to be significantly less than the cost of the energy provided to customers,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “The longer that goes on the greater the deficit grows, and that’s what necessitates this request.”

Appalachian Power asked the PSC to approve new surcharges to cover the cost of opening renewable energy plants in other states in February. A ruling has not been made for that request.

The PSC approved an infrastructure improvement plan surcharge for the company in June of 2021, leading to an increase of 6.12% on the monthly bills.

“This state has been hit hard with rate increases from the power company and the water company, and it must stop. The customers are paying for corporate pay raises and not for better service. I am opposed to any additional rate increases by our public utilities and especially a second request this year by Appalachian Power,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as AEP Appalachian Power.

