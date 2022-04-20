Attorney General warns about ‘Frankenstein’ opioids on the rise

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio State Attorney General Dave Yost is issuing a new warning about ‘Frankenstein’ opioids.

These are synthetic opioids, which are made in clandestine labs.

Detective Captain Brian Pauley says officers with the Ironton Police Department are always constantly dealing with drug busts.

“The guys making traffic stops, probably 1 out of every 3 or 4 cars, [they] are getting dope out of,” Pauley said. “Our overdose deaths are really gonna skyrocket. We see overdose deaths anyway, but if you’ve got something that’s that much more stronger than fentanyl, our overdose deaths are really gonna skyrocket.”

The state attorney general’s office says nitazines can be anywhere from 1.5 to 40 times stronger than fentanyl.

“Frankenstein opiates are much more potent, much more dangerous than the others and you can have an overdose with a much lower amount,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “We’re very concerned about it.”

Data from Ohio’s BCI lab shows there were 66 cases of nitazine in the fourth quarter of 2021, but that’s more than doubled in the first quarter of 2022 with cases reaching 143.

The same data shows in the first quarter of the year, Scioto County had at least 14 cases, Meigs and Lawrence with at least 5 cases, and Pike Jackson and Gallia with two cases.

“If you’ve been thinking about getting help for your addiction, now’s the time to do it because illicit drugs are getting more dangerous all the time,” Yost told WSAZ.

The state attorney general’s office says additional doses of narcan may also be required to reverse overdoses involving nitazene.

