Bellefonte Country Club celebrates 100 years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been a part of the Ashland golf community for 100 years and on Tuesday night it was time to celebrate Bellefonte Country Club.

Members and guests alike gathered at the country club to look back on a century of golf at Bellefonte.

The course has been host to the AJGA Bluegrass Invitational--and now the Natural Resource Partner Bluegrass--since 1984. That’s the the longest continuous site for a tournament on the American Junior Golf Association tour. Former champs like Vicky Goetze and Emma Talley and major champion Justin Thomas sent well wishes by video congratulating the club on its 100 years.

