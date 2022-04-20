Advertisement

Crash temporarily closes South Charleston roadway

A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night temporarily closed part of the Kanawha Turnpike in South...
A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night temporarily closed part of the Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night temporarily closed part of the Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Chestnut Street.

There’s no word if injuries were involved.

