Fire destroys historic farmhouse

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A historic home in Hurricane that has sat empty for nearly 20 years was destroyed Tuesday evening by fire, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said.

In a social media post, Edwards described arriving on the scene at Woodworth Farm, located along Main Street, and seeing the inferno.

The mayor said fire, police and EMS crews were dispatched to the fire around 6:45 p.m.

He went on to say, “This house was where my friend Clarence Woodworth and his siblings grew up. This particular house was a Sears, Roebuck and Company house — it was purchased from Sears, brought to Hurricane by rail and put together at this site sometime around 1915-1920 … Clarence arrived on scene minutes after I did where we stood, talked and watched it burn to the ground.”

According to the mayor, firefighters from Hurricane, Culloden and Teays Valley responded to the call.

